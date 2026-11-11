Azerbaijan and Denmark's Vestas discuss wind energy projects and green energy corridors

11 November 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas have discussed opportunities for cooperation on wind energy projects in the country and the development of green energy corridors.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced the discussions in a post on his X account.

"On the sidelines of COP31, we discussed opportunities for cooperation on wind energy projects in Azerbaijan and green energy corridors with Morten Dyrholm, Senior Vice President of Vestas. We exchanged views on the company's participation in projects and the application of modern wind energy technologies," Shahbazov said.

The potential cooperation comes as Azerbaijan pursues medium-term targets to expand renewable electricity generation.

According to macroeconomic projections included in the draft 2027 state budget package, electricity generation from wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 4.4086 billion kilowatt-hours in 2030, representing a 46.5% increase from the projected 3.0093 billion kilowatt-hours in 2027.

Wind and solar power generation is forecast to reach 4.3846 billion kWh in 2028 and 4.4143 billion kWh in 2029. The projections indicate that most of the increase will take place in 2028, followed by a stabilisation of output at around 4.4 billion kWh.

Changes are also expected in conventional electricity generation.

Electricity production at thermal power plants is projected to increase from 21.9576 billion kWh in 2027 to 24.2835 billion kWh in 2030.

At the same time, natural gas consumption at thermal power plants is expected to decline from 2.4116 billion cubic metres in 2027 to 1.5728 billion cubic metres in 2030.

The draft budget package identifies accelerating the green transition in the energy sector, increasing the share of renewable sources in electricity generation, developing new generation capacity and modernising electricity grid infrastructure as key priorities.

The plans also include establishing green energy zones and corridors and expanding exports of Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential to international markets.

Founded in 1898, Denmark's Vestas is a global manufacturer specialising in the design, production, installation and servicing of wind turbines. The company is involved in wind and hybrid energy projects across numerous countries.