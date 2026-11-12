Russian woman arrested in Thailand after overstaying visa by more than six years

12 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Russian national has been detained in Thailand after allegedly overstaying her visa by more than six years.

The Novosti Phuket Telegram channel reported the incident.

According to the report, the woman had been living in a residential complex in the Patong district of Phuket island. Police launched an investigation after receiving a tip-off from an unidentified individual.

During an inspection, officers discovered that the woman's visa had expired and that she had been staying in Thailand illegally since October 12, 2020.

The Russian national has been charged with overstaying her permitted period of stay.

Under Thai immigration regulations, she faces deportation and a potential 10-year ban on re-entering the country due to her prolonged visa violation.