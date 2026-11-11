President Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to Türkiye [PHOTOS]

11 November 2026 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to the Republic of Türkiye on November 11.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at Antalya International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yıldırım, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Kürşad Zorlu, Governor of Antalya Hulusi Şahin, and other official figures.