Azerbaijan's external public debt falls to $4.48 billion as borrowing declines

11 November 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's external public debt declined to $4.48 billion as of October 31, 2026, reflecting a reduction in the country's outstanding foreign liabilities compared with both the previous month and the corresponding period of last year. According to macroeconomic indicators published by the State Statistical Committee and cited by Banker.az, Azerbaijan's foreign public debt stood at...

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