US court sentences man to 18 years in prison over ISIS-inspired church attack plot

11 November 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A federal court in the US state of Idaho has sentenced a 21-year-old American citizen to 18 years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack against a church, according to the US Department of Justice.

The announcement was reported by TASS, citing a statement issued by the Justice Department.

According to investigators, Alexander Mercuri became influenced by the ideology of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organisation and subsequently began preparing an attack targeting a church in Idaho.

US law enforcement authorities said the suspect intended to carry out the attack using firearms and explosives.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intervened before the planned attack could be carried out, preventing potential casualties.

Following the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, Mercuri was convicted in connection with the terrorist plot and sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.