President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend COP31 Leaders’ Summit

11 November 2026 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva are attending the event.

The Leaders’ Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is underway in Antalya, Türkiye.

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