Netanyahu lookalike in Tehran goes viral as Iranian shopkeeper faces boycott calls

11 November 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A shopkeeper in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has become an unexpected social media sensation after footage showing his striking resemblance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu circulated widely across Iranian and Arab online platforms.

The man, reportedly a vendor selling dried fruits, nuts and sweets, attracted attention after a video emerged showing him sitting behind a weighing scale inside his shop.

Social media users quickly pointed out similarities between the vendor and Netanyahu, particularly their facial features, hairlines and expressions.

The footage subsequently spread across several platforms, prompting a wave of humorous reactions, comparisons and discussions about the shopkeeper's identity.

Some users reportedly attempted to identify the location of his business, while others shared additional videos highlighting the resemblance.

However, what initially appeared to be a lighthearted internet phenomenon has reportedly taken a more controversial turn.

According to Turkish media reports, some social media users have called for a boycott of the shop solely because of the vendor's physical resemblance to the Israeli prime minister.

The reports also suggest that the unexpected publicity may have negatively affected his business, with some accounts claiming that the shopkeeper has expressed frustration over the situation.

These claims, however, have not been independently verified.

The footage has also attracted attention in Arab media, where reports have described the video as apparently showing a real shopkeeper rather than an artificially generated character.

Nevertheless, the original source of the recording, the date on which it was filmed and the vendor's identity remain unconfirmed.

The incident comes amid continuing tensions between Iran and Israel, which have intensified public sensitivity surrounding Israeli political figures and related developments.

While comparisons between ordinary citizens and prominent politicians frequently generate humorous reactions online, the reported boycott calls illustrate how political tensions can shape public responses even to seemingly unrelated viral content.