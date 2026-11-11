US Energy Information Administration maintains Azerbaijan's 2027 oil production forecast
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has maintained its forecast for Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in 2027 at 530,000 barrels, leaving its previous estimates unchanged. According to the report, Azerbaijan's average daily oil output is expected to remain at ...
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