Imran Khan returned to prison after receiving medical treatment

11 November 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Pakistan’s former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, has been returned to prison after receiving medical treatment.

Reuters reported the development, citing sources.

Details of the medical treatment provided to Khan have not been disclosed.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered that Khan, who is serving a prison sentence over corruption charges, be transferred from prison to a hospital due to concerns about his health. The court also directed authorities to provide his complete medical records and urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to refrain from politicizing the matter.

Khan served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022. He was ousted from office on April 10, 2022, following a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

The politician was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2023 over corruption charges. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to seven years in prison on similar charges.