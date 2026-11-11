Türkiye plans physical startup of first Akkuyu Nuclear power unit in December

11 November 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The physical startup of the first power unit at Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the country's first nuclear power facility, is scheduled for December, following the completion of pre-commissioning tests and adjustments.

According to TRT Haber, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced the planned timeline while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

"We are hoping to carry out the startup in December. It is important that all tests are completed successfully," Bayraktar said, without specifying an exact date.

Meanwhile, Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Wednesday in Minsk that the company was just one step away from the physical startup of the plant's first power unit.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is Türkiye's first nuclear power facility and is being built by Rosatom.

The project comprises four power units equipped with Russian-designed Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors, each with an installed capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW).

Once fully operational, the four units will provide a combined generating capacity of 4,800 MW, marking a major milestone in Türkiye's efforts to diversify its energy mix and expand domestic electricity generation.