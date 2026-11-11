Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding trade, transport and investment cooperation [PHOTOS]

11 November 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on transport, logistics, trade, investment and infrastructure development.

The discussions took place during a meeting in Batumi between Azerbaijan's Consul General, Fuad Azizov, and the Chairman of the Government of Georgia's Adjara Autonomous Republic, Zurab Pataradze.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan–Georgia relations and exchanged views on prospects for further developing the friendly and strategic partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in logistics and transportation, as well as construction, economic development, trade, investment and infrastructure.

The parties also discussed opportunities to implement joint projects and create new economic opportunities through closer cooperation.

The meeting addressed the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, alongside broader opportunities for regional cooperation.

Both sides exchanged views on strengthening existing partnerships and identifying additional areas of mutual interest.