11 November 2026 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov insisted on Wednesday that Russia has no links to a United States soldier arrested in the United Kingdom on alleged espionage charges.

"This arrest does not concern us in any way, and we do not know what it is connected to," Peskov told the press. "We have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with us."

Earlier this week, the UK arrested a US soldier over alleged espionage connections with Russia.

The 41-year-old man was arrested near Gloucester on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023, which encompass core espionage offenses, with the allegations related to Russia. He is currently in custody at a London police station. The UK police are "working closely" with both the US military and the FBI.

"The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing," Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator Vicki Evans said. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel commented that these espionage allegations are "of the utmost concern" to Washington and its allies.