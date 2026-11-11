UK faces trade retaliation from 13 US states over West Bank import ban

11 November 2026 23:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Attorneys general from at least 13 US states have threatened to impose trade restrictions on the United Kingdom in response to the British government's decision to ban imports of goods from Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The Telegraph newspaper reported the development.

According to the newspaper, the British ambassador to the United States has received letters from the state attorneys general demanding that London reverse the restrictions targeting Jewish settlements. The officials argued that the British government's measures harm the interests of US companies and undermine Israel's sovereignty.

The 13 states involved are Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

The state authorities have threatened to use their powers to exclude British companies from bidding for government contracts, withdraw investments from UK businesses and push for the introduction of restrictions at the federal level in the United States.