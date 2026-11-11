Kyiv to temporarily suspend street lighting amid electricity shortages

11 November 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Street lighting in Kyiv will be temporarily suspended due to electricity shortages, as damage to the country's energy infrastructure continues to put pressure on the Ukrainian capital's power supply.

The Kyiv municipal street-lighting company Kyivgorsvet announced the decision in a statement published on its Facebook page.

"Due to electricity shortages in Kyiv, external street lighting is being temporarily suspended," the company said.

Lighting will be maintained only in areas where electricity is required to power warning systems.

Kyivgorsvet cited damage to energy infrastructure as the main reason for the measure, saying it had pushed electricity shortages in the Ukrainian capital to a critical level.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Kreidenko, deputy chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, previously warned that Kyiv could effectively be split into two parts — the left and right banks of the Dnipro River — if the situation with the city's bridges deteriorates.

According to Kreidenko, continued Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, combined with a failure by city authorities to develop alternative solutions, could create a serious risk of a prolonged suspension of metro services and a collapse of the city's transport system.