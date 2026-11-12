First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Constitution Day [PHOTOS]
First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of November 12, Constitution Day.
AzerNEWS presents the post:
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