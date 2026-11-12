Netanyahu sought private talks with Palestinian party leader despite public criticism

12 November 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly sought private discussions with Mansour Abbas, leader of the Palestinian-led United Arab List (Ra'am), despite publicly accusing Palestinian political parties of supporting terrorism and opposing Israel's existence.

Abbas revealed on Wednesday that Netanyahu had communicated with him through a close associate to explore his party's position on potential political arrangements, according to Israel's Kan public radio.

According to Abbas, the discussions focused on proposed legislation that would prevent an indicted lawmaker from serving as prime minister, as well as the possibility of Palestinian-led parties supporting an alternative governing coalition.

“He was interested in our position on the law barring an indicted lawmaker from serving as prime minister, and whether we really intended to enter a coalition and replace Netanyahu’s government,” Abbas told Kan.

The United Arab List leader accused Netanyahu of adopting contradictory positions towards Palestinian political representation depending on his political interests.

“When it serves his interests, Arab citizens suddenly become legitimate, he becomes ‘Abu Yair’, and Mansour Abbas becomes a worthy partner in his eyes,” Abbas said.

Palestinian parties emerge as influential political force

The controversy comes after the United Arab List and the Joint List secured a combined 19 parliamentary seats, benefiting from increased turnout among Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The result has placed the two parties in a potentially influential position in negotiations over the formation of a governing coalition.

Despite the reported private contacts, Netanyahu sharply criticised both parties during an address to parliament on Tuesday evening.

The Israeli prime minister accused the United Arab List and the Joint List of seeking to bring about the end of Israel, claiming that their differences concerned only “what kind of state will arise on its ruins”.

Addressing politicians considering cooperation with Palestinian-led parties, Netanyahu questioned their intentions.

“Don’t you understand what they really want to achieve? What their national aspiration is?” he asked.

Abbas warns political rhetoric could endanger his family

Responding to Netanyahu's parliamentary remarks, Abbas said the prime minister's statements had created security concerns for him and his family.

Asked whether he had received threats, the United Arab List leader confirmed that he had faced intimidation.

“There are threats from several directions,” he said.

Abbas also rejected Netanyahu's characterisation of Palestinian political ambitions, stressing that his party sought political participation within Israel rather than the establishment of an alternative state.

“We do not want to establish an Islamist state or an Arab state,” Abbas said.

“We have defined ourselves as citizens within the State of Israel. We support peace and ending the conflict through a two-state solution.”