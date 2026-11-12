Azerbaijan wins European U18 Girls' Chess Championship gold [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan’s rising chess star Narmin Abdinova has been crowned European champion in the Under-18 girls’ category after securing her eighth consecutive victory at the European Youth Chess Championship in Hersonissos, Crete, Greece.

The eighth-round matches of the continental competition, which brings together young chess players aged between 8 and 18, took place in the Greek resort town.

Abdinova delivered another outstanding performance in the eighth round, defeating Poland’s Klara Szotka to maintain her perfect record in the tournament. The Azerbaijani player has won all eight of her matches, demonstrating exceptional consistency, determination and competitive strength throughout the championship.

With eight victories from eight games, Abdinova has already secured the European champion’s title in the Under-18 girls’ division, regardless of the outcome of the ninth and final round scheduled for tomorrow.

Her achievement marks a significant milestone for Azerbaijani youth chess. Notably, the last Azerbaijani player to win gold in the Under-18 girls’ category was Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who claimed the European title in Batumi, Georgia, in 2014.

Abdinova’s triumph ends a 12-year wait for Azerbaijan to reclaim the European crown in this age group and highlights the country's continued strength in developing talented young chess players.

The European Youth Chess Championship will conclude tomorrow, with the final round bringing the continental competition to a close. Abdinova will enter her last match as an already-crowned champion, having achieved a perfect eight-out-of-eight record.