Turkiye rules out Rosatom for new nuclear power plant projects

12 November 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkiye does not intend to involve Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom in the construction of its next nuclear power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

According to Bloomberg, Bayraktar said Ankara was considering several factors, including competitiveness, diversification and the quality of technological proposals, when selecting partners for its future nuclear energy projects.

“We are taking into account factors such as competitiveness, diversification and the best technological offer,” Bayraktar said.

Turkiye is currently holding talks with Canada and South Korea over the construction of new nuclear power plants and plans to make a final decision in the coming months, Bloomberg reported.

“Regarding the choice of technology, these two suppliers have satisfied us to a certain extent,” Bayraktar told the news agency on the sidelines of the United Nations COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

According to the minister, the Turkish government has also discussed potential financing arrangements with Canadian pension funds.

The next nuclear power plant is planned for Sinop, on Turkiye’s Black Sea coast. Ankara subsequently intends to develop a third conventional nuclear power plant, alongside small modular reactors (SMRs), as part of its broader nuclear energy expansion strategy.