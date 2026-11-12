President Ilham Aliyev arrives at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Convention Centre Dublin to attend the opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit.
Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin welcomed the head of state.
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