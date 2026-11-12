Azerbaijan National Library opens exhibitions marking Constitution Day [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The National Library of Azerbaijan has unveiled a virtual exhibition titled “November 12 – Constitution Day” alongside a traditional book exhibition dedicated to the occasion.

According to the library, the exhibitions feature books in Azerbaijani and foreign languages covering a wide range of topics, including constitutional law and history, the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in shaping modern independent Azerbaijan.

The displays also highlight the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty under the leadership of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the country's strategic development under his leadership, and the significance of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

Visitors can explore publications addressing the history of Azerbaijan's Constitution, the country's statehood and sovereignty, as well as other related subjects.

Those wishing to view the virtual exhibition can access it through the link provided by the National Library.

The first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan, drafted under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was adopted through a nationwide referendum held on November 12, 1995.

The country's fundamental law entered into force on November 27, 1995. On February 6, 1996, Heydar Aliyev signed a decree officially designating November 12 as Constitution Day in Azerbaijan.