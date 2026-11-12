Azerbaijan discusses industrial and transport cooperation with India's Hinduja Group

12 November 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has held a videoconference meeting with Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman of Gulf Oil International, and Dhiraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland, both part of India's Hinduja Group.

The discussions focused on Azerbaijan's favourable business and investment environment, industrial potential, transport and energy infrastructure, and opportunities to access regional markets.

The sides highlighted prospects for partnerships in implementing joint projects, transferring technology and localising vehicle production in Azerbaijan.

They also discussed expanding cooperation in the industrial, transport and energy sectors, promoting domestic vehicle manufacturing and strengthening investment ties.

Founded in 1914, Hinduja Group is an international conglomerate operating in 38 countries, with business activities in nearly 100 countries. The group employs more than 250,000 people and has interests in lubricants and specialty chemicals, banking and financial services, digital technologies, energy, real estate, healthcare and other sectors.

Gulf Oil International, which joined the group in 1984, and commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland are among its principal businesses.

Ashok Leyland manufactures trucks, buses and tractors.