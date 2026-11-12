Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations and expand inter-parliamentary cooperation, building on recent diplomatic contacts between the two countries.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong and Gaya Mammadov, head of Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and chairman of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

According to a statement published by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan on the social media platform X, the meeting focused on the development of parliamentary dialogue and potential areas for further cooperation.

“During the meeting, the positive dynamics of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, the development of inter-parliamentary ties, and potential areas for cooperation were discussed,” the embassy stated.

The participants also highlighted the importance of contacts established during the 33rd Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, held in The Hague in July 2026.

According to the embassy, interactions between Azerbaijani and Dutch parliamentarians during the session created additional opportunities to deepen dialogue and strengthen institutional cooperation.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining regular parliamentary exchanges and identifying new avenues for cooperation.

The meeting also reaffirmed their shared interest in further developing bilateral relations through continued engagement between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.