Azerbaijan begins preparations for next Summer Olympic Games [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF), Mikayil Jabbarov, has met with members of the national wrestling teams, coaches and federation officials who participated in the World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, and the Youth Summer Olympic Games held in Dakar, Senegal.

During the meeting, participants discussed the results of international competitions, the position of Azerbaijani wrestling on the global stage, ongoing efforts to develop the sport and future objectives.

It was emphasized that the attention and support provided by President Ilham Aliyev to the development of sports, increased government assistance and the establishment of modern sports infrastructure have created significant opportunities for Azerbaijani athletes to achieve success internationally.

Special recognition was given to Eldeniz Azizli, who secured his fifth world championship gold medal, setting a new milestone in the history of Azerbaijani wrestling.

The achievement of Sanan Suleymanov, who ended a 15-year wait by winning the world championship title in an Olympic weight category, was also highlighted as another major success for Azerbaijan's national wrestling school.

The national boys' wrestling team also received praise for its performance at the Youth Summer Olympic Games in Dakar, where it won two gold and one silver medal to finish first in the team standings. The result was described as further evidence of Azerbaijani wrestling's consistent success on the international stage.

Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated the athletes, coaches and representatives of the federation's relevant departments on their achievements.

He stressed the importance of further strengthening training programmes and improving athletes' competitiveness in the coming period.

Particular emphasis was placed on beginning systematic and targeted preparations for the next Summer Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in two years, and successfully implementing a strategy aligned with the country's Olympic ambitions.

The meeting also highlighted the need for consistent efforts to further enhance the international reputation of Azerbaijani wrestling and ensure the sustainability of its recent achievements.