Ganja to host Türkiye's Esenler Erokspor in FIBA Europe Cup

12 November 2026 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani basketball club Ganja will play its next FIBA Europe Cup regular-season game today, hosting Türkiye's Esenler Erokspor in the sixth round of Group C.

The game will take place at the Ganja Sports Palace, with tip-off scheduled for 19:00 local time.

Ganja will be looking to improve its record after a challenging start to the competition. The Azerbaijani side has suffered defeats against Romania's Universitatea (96–105), Greece's Kolossos (62–80) and Esenler Erokspor (63–92) in previous rounds.

The team has recorded one victory so far, defeating Portugal's Sporting 69–67 on home court.

Ganja was also handed a technical 20–0 defeat in its match against Bulgaria's Rilski Sportist.

Today's encounter offers the Azerbaijani club another opportunity to improve its position in Group C and secure a positive result in front of its home supporters.