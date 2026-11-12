Azernews.Az

Thursday, November 12, 2026

More than 45% of oil shipments from Kazakhstan's Aktau port routed through BTC pipeline

12 November 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)
More than 45% of oil shipments from Kazakhstan's Aktau port routed through BTC pipeline
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

More than 45% of oil shipments from Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport were directed towards the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline during the first ten months of 2026, highlighting the growing importance of the trans-Caspian route for Kazakhstan's crude oil exports. According to Kazakhstan's national oil transportation company, KazTransOil JSC, approximately...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more