More than 45% of oil shipments from Kazakhstan's Aktau port routed through BTC pipeline

12 November 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

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More than 45% of oil shipments from Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport were directed towards the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline during the first ten months of 2026, highlighting the growing importance of the trans-Caspian route for Kazakhstan's crude oil exports. According to Kazakhstan's national oil transportation company, KazTransOil JSC, approximately...

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