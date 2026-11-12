Iran considers leaving nuclear non-proliferation treaty

12 November 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) must be considered, according to a statement by Iran's Assembly of Experts.

"Examining Iran's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, revising the country's defence doctrine and establishing the necessary deterrence capabilities have become unavoidable necessities. This has turned into a national demand," the statement said.

It added that Iranian officials were expected to address this demand, drawing on the guidance of Iran's Supreme Leader, Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The statement further warned that if opposing parties sought to launch another attack against Iran, Tehran would deliver a decisive and effective response without geographical limitations, as previously indicated by the Supreme Leader.

It also called on Iran's Foreign Ministry to take appropriate steps to communicate the country's resolve to all nations, particularly its neighbours.

"Neighbouring countries understand that the involvement of foreign powers travelling thousands of kilometres to reach the region serves no benefit. Foreign powers are not only failing to contribute to regional security but are also the primary source of instability," the statement said.