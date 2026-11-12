President Ilham Aliyev participates in opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.

The opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit is underway in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!