Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi's masterpiece released in Türkiye

12 November 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nizami Ganjavi's celebrated epic poem Khosrow and Shirin, regarded as one of the finest works of world literature, has been published in Turkish in Ankara as part of an initiative to promote classical Azerbaijani literature in Türkiye.

The publication is part of a project implemented by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, aimed at introducing the literary heritage of Azerbaijan to Turkish readers.

The poem was translated directly from the original into Turkish by Professor Nimet Yildirim of Atatürk University in Erzurum, a renowned Orientalist and translator.

In an extensive scholarly foreword, Yildirim examines Nizami Ganjavi's life and literary career, his place in Azerbaijani and Eastern literature, the history behind the creation of Khosrow and Shirin, its philosophical themes and its influence on world literature.

The foreword also highlights the poem's special significance in the poet's literary legacy and emphasizes the enduring relevance of its universal and humanistic values.

Nizami Ganjavi's literary heritage is considered one of the most valuable cultural treasures of Azerbaijani literature and world civilization.

Part of the poet's celebrated Khamsa (Five Treasures), Khosrow and Shirin is regarded as one of the greatest romantic epics in Eastern literature.

Through the stories of Khosrow and Shirin, the poem explores universal themes such as pure love, loyalty, justice, human dignity, spiritual perfection and the value of hard work, presenting them through profound philosophical reflection and exceptional poetic artistry.

Beyond its compelling love story, the work offers deep insights into the human spirit, moral choices, society and life.

According to the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, the initiative was launched in 2024 to promote Nizami Ganjavi's literary legacy in Türkiye and introduce classical Azerbaijani literature to the wider Turkic cultural world.

As part of the project, several of the poet's major works have been translated directly from the original into Turkish and published, including The Book of Alexander, The Treasury of Mysteries, Layla and Majnun and Khosrow and Shirin.

These publications are expected to contribute significantly to the wider recognition of Nizami Ganjavi's rich literary and philosophical heritage within Türkiye's academic, literary and cultural communities, while further strengthening the shared literary and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.