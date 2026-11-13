IRGC claims strike on US radar in Bahrain
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it targeted and destroyed an American early-warning radar system on the island of Bahrain in response to an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News reported.
The IRGC Public Relations Office cautioned that "should these violations and acts of aggression recur, the IRGC Aerospace Force stands in a state of full readiness to engage without limits."
The military organization also issued a warning regarding regional oil smuggling and maritime regulations, saying that "companies that violate regulations and allow themselves to be misled by the aggressor enemy will face even more severe punitive measures."
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