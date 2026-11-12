Netanyahu's son to publish book alleging 'deep state' conspiracy against his father

12 November 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

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Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is preparing to release a book alleging that powerful institutions within Israel have sought to undermine his father's political career, presenting the country's domestic political disputes as part of a broader struggle against what he describes as the “deep state”.

The book, titled Two-Front War: Inside Israel’s Fight for Survival – Against Foreign Enemies and Domestic Saboteurs, is set to be distributed by major publishing house Simon & Schuster.

According to the publisher's promotional description, the book will explore what it characterises as a coordinated effort to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from power, involving elements of Israel's judicial system, security establishment, media and civil society.

The publisher describes the alleged campaign as part of a wider “project to destabilise the West and erode the foundations of free civilization”.

“[Yair Netanyahu] has always been a proud Jew and a devoted Zionist,” the book's publicity material states.

“But when the institutions that govern Israel – its prosecutors, judges, intelligence bureaucracy, military command, media networks, and foreign-funded NGOs – turned their attention toward removing his father from power, he found himself inside a Kafkaesque system that few citizens ever see.”

The allegations presented in the promotional material have not been independently substantiated.

A political struggle portrayed as a battle against the 'Matrix'

The book is also advertised as a “report from within the Matrix”, borrowing terminology commonly used in online conspiracy narratives to describe allegedly hidden systems of political and social control.

The expression has been popularised by controversial internet personalities, including influencer Andrew Tate, and is frequently associated with claims that powerful institutions manipulate public perceptions and political outcomes.

Yair Netanyahu has long been an outspoken defender of his father on social media, particularly on X, where he frequently criticises political opponents, journalists and institutions he considers hostile to the prime minister.

His forthcoming book appears to extend those arguments into a broader account of Israel's internal political divisions.

Publication follows inconclusive Israeli election

The announcement comes amid political uncertainty following Israel's October 27 parliamentary elections.

Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling short of the 61 required to command a parliamentary majority.

Although Netanyahu's bloc emerged as the largest grouping, the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot won 48 seats, while Arab-led parties secured a combined 19 seats.

The results have placed Arab-led parties in a potentially decisive position in negotiations over the formation of a new government.

Since the election, Yair Netanyahu has alleged on social media that various forces, including funding from Arab states, were involved in efforts to manipulate the vote against his father.

No independently verified evidence establishing those allegations was provided in the reported account.

The forthcoming publication is likely to draw attention to the increasingly confrontational rhetoric surrounding Israeli politics, particularly disputes over the judiciary, security institutions and the legitimacy of political opposition.