12 November 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

China's reunification with Taiwan is inevitable and represents an unchanging historical mission of the country's ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

According to Reuters, Xi made the remarks during an event marking the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, the revolutionary leader and first president of the Republic of China, who is commemorated in both mainland China and Taiwan.

“The course of history cannot be stopped. The complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved and will certainly be achieved,” Xi said.

He stressed that reunification should be pursued peacefully under the “one country, two systems” framework. At the same time, he called on Chinese people living in Taiwan to oppose what Beijing describes as separatist forces.

In a related development, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) previously reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could reach an understanding on regulating the use of artificial intelligence during a potential trilateral meeting.

The newspaper also suggested that Putin could discuss nuclear arsenal management systems with foreign leaders.