Man Utd fires Carrick as head coach
Manchester United announced on Thursday that it fired Michael Carrick as head coach 10 months after he took over from Ruben Amorim. While Carrick had a promising start, with the club finishing the 2025/2026 Premier League season in third place, it is currently 18th and without a win in its last eight matches.
"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," the club said, adding that it plans to name a successor as quickly as possible.
The club has changed seven permanent head coaches since 2013, when long-time manager Alex Ferguson retired.
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