Azerbaijan relocates gazelles and bezoar goats to restore wildlife populations [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has carried out wildlife reintroduction measures aimed at restoring animal populations and returning endangered species to their historical habitats in the country's specially protected natural areas.

Khalig Mirzayev, head of the Biodiversity Conservation Service, said that 10 gazelles from Shirvan National Park had been transported to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and handed over to the relevant authorities for release into the Arazboyu State Nature Sanctuary.

The relocation was carried out under the project entitled "Protection, Reintroduction and Restoration of the Historical Habitats of Gazelles in the Territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to Mirzayev, four bezoar goats from Zangezur National Park, named after academician Hasan Aliyev, were also transported to Ilisu National Park and released into the wild.

The transportation of the animals was carried out with the support of Silk Way Airlines.