President Ilham Aliyev participates in roundtable discussion as part of 9th European Political Community Summit [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

12 November 2026 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

Your browser doesn't support video. Please download the file: video/mp4

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in a roundtable discussion entitled “Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy” as part of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!