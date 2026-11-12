President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Bulgaria in Dublin

12 November 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

The head of state once again offered his condolences to Prime Minister Rumen Radev over the loss of life in a serious traffic accident that occurred in Bulgaria a few days ago.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria expressed his gratitude for the condolences and the solidarity shown.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the high level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties based on friendship and strategic partnership.

Noting the successful cooperation in the energy sector, the sides stressed the strong prospects for further strengthening their partnership in this area. They also exchanged views on the creation of the electricity corridor between the two countries as well as on connectivity issues.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria also discussed the development of bilateral relations in various fields.