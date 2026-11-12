Azerbaijan and UK elevate relations to strategic partnership at Dublin summit

12 November 2026 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have formally elevated their bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership, marking a new stage in cooperation covering defence, security, trade, energy, regional connectivity, education and technological innovation.

The Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership was adopted in Dublin on November 12, 2026, during the ninth European Political Community (EPC) Summit.

We present the full credentials of the document:

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

(hereinafter referred to as “the Participants”),

Building on the longstanding relationship between the two countries and recalling the Joint Declaration on Friendship and Cooperation of 23 February 1994 and the Joint Declaration on Friendly Relations and Partnership of 21 July 1998, and recognising the strength, depth and dynamism of bilateral ties, express their shared determination to elevate relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership, grounded in mutual respect, shared interests and practical cooperation.

Reaffirming their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations, principles and norms of international law, in particular those related to the inviolability of internationally recognised borders, respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Emphasizing the importance of the Washington Peace Summit Declaration of 8 August 2025 and welcoming the subsequent peace steps taken towards the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reaffirms its continued support for efforts of the two countries aiming to achieve sustainable peace in the region through bilateral dialogue.

Acknowledging that strong, resilient and diversified economic growth, open trade, investment and innovation are essential foundations for long-term stability and prosperity for both Participants.

Recognising that enduring partnerships are built on trust, openness and strong people-to-people links, both sides affirm the importance of practical cooperation in education, science, innovation and skills as a foundation for long-term growth and digital transformation. The Participants further recognise the mutual benefit of direct engagement with communities and commit to supporting projects and programmes that deliver on the intent of this Partnership.

The Participants have reached the following understanding:

I. Defence and Security

The Participants share a long-term commitment to strengthening cooperation in defence and security in support of regional peace and stability, and to enhancing their ability to deter, prevent and respond to common threats.

They will commit to the sustained momentum of high-level engagement, and deepen coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Participants will advance defence cooperation focused on training, capacity building and interoperability, and will explore opportunities to enhance defence industry cooperation including joint initiatives in areas of mutual interests.

They will strengthen cooperation across a broad spectrum of security priorities, in response to evolving security challenges and threats.

Additionally, Participants will form enhanced law-enforcement partnerships and border management cooperation, and judicial and legal collaboration to strengthen the rule of law and institutional resilience.

They further affirm their intention to cooperate in multilateral fora where interests align, contributing jointly to international peace and security.

II. Trade, Investment and Growth

The Participants share an ambition to broaden and deepen bilateral trade and investment ties and to promote sustainable, inclusive and diversified economic growth.

They will strengthen cooperation in economy, trade and investment by facilitating long-term commercial partnerships, knowledge sharing, and engagement across priority sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure and services, and by promoting business-to-business links that generate jobs, skills and value in both economies.

The Participants underline the importance of regional and international connectivity and will support the development of the Middle Corridor, alongside transport, logistics and infrastructure projects that facilitate cross-border trade and investment.

They will cooperate on the clean energy transition, including renewable energy development, green finance, and low-carbon technologies, to support climate resilience, sustainability and progress towards net-zero objectives, and energy security.

The Participants will explore opportunities to deepen cooperation in financial and capital markets, including through dialogue between relevant authorities and financial institutions, with a view to supporting sustainable investment, trade finance, SME growth and green finance. They will facilitate knowledge exchange and institutional cooperation that strengthens financial sector resilience, transparency and access to international markets, in accordance with their respective laws and regulations.

The Participants attach particular importance to the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as a mechanism for driving economic, trade and investment cooperation, and technical dialogue. They will use this as the principal platform to advance joint initiatives on investment, economic diversification, Middle Corridor development and energy cooperation.

III. Education and Innovation

The Participants recognise that education, science, research and innovation are essential enablers of long-term prosperity, productivity and social resilience, and a foundation for modern, competitive and inclusive economies.

They will deepen cooperation in education and skills development, including higher education, vocational education and training, digital and technical skills, and executive and public-sector training, in response to evolving labour market and governance needs.

The Participants will promote research, innovation and technological cooperation, including partnerships between universities, research institutions and industry, collaborating on digitalisation, emerging technologies and life sciences, including through the exchange of expertise on artificial intelligence, digital governance and innovation landscape, with a focus on skills development, transparency and inclusive growth.

The Participants will encourage people-to-people exchanges and professional networks that foster mutual understanding, cultural ties and long-term collaboration between the two civil societies.

Final Provisions

The Participants have reached an understanding to hold an annual Strategic Partnership meeting to review progress across the three pillars of this Declaration, set priorities for future cooperation and agree on practical follow-up.

Cooperation under this Declaration will be subject to the availability of resources and in accordance with the respective laws and regulations of the Participants.

Adopted in Dublin on 12 November 2026 in two original copies in the Azerbaijani and English languages, both texts being equally authentic.

ILHAM ALIYEV

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan



ANDY BURNHAM

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland