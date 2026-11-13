Former OTS Secretary General appointed President of Turkic Investment Fund

13 November 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, has been appointed President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF).

The appointment was approved unanimously by the Fund’s Board of Governors.

Omuraliev, who previously served as Secretary General of the OTS, will assume leadership of the financial institution established to promote economic cooperation among Turkic states.

The OTS Secretariat congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and extended its best wishes for his new responsibilities.

“The OTS Secretariat sincerely congratulates Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev on his new appointment and wishes him every success in undertaking this important responsibility,” the organisation said in a statement.

The Turkic Investment Fund is a multilateral financial institution established to strengthen economic integration, facilitate investment and support joint development initiatives among participating Turkic countries.

Its activities are intended to encourage regional trade, improve access to financing and promote investment cooperation across member states.