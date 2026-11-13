Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye launch Eternity-2026 joint military command-staff exercise

13 November 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The opening ceremony of the computer-assisted command-post exercise Eternity-2026, involving representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, was held in Azerbaijan on November 12.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, the exercise is being conducted at the Wargaming Centre of the Military Management Institute of the National Defence University.

In addition to Azerbaijani military personnel, the exercise involves staff from the Security Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the three countries. The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye were subsequently played.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijan's Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, to the participants and wished them success in carrying out their assigned tasks. He noted that more than 200 personnel from the three countries were taking part in the exercise.

Following the opening speeches, participants received a detailed briefing on the objectives of the exercise, the tasks assigned to them and the roles of the relevant government institutions.

The exercise, which is held regularly, aims to improve coordination among the participating countries in protecting regional economic projects and strategic facilities. It is also designed to strengthen participants' operational and analytical capabilities in ensuring the security of natural resource transportation.

Eternity-2026 is expected to provide an opportunity to expand cooperation and exchange experience among the three countries. The exercise will continue until November 20.