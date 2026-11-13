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Friday, November 13, 2026

Azerbaijan plans $23 billion budget as non-oil revenues take centre stage

13 November 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan plans $23 billion budget as non-oil revenues take centre stage
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues are projected to reach AZN 39.3 billion ($23.12 billion) in 2027, while expenditures are expected to total AZN 42.4 billion ($24.94 billion), reflecting the government’s plans to increase non-oil revenues while maintaining spending on social protection, national security and reconstruction.

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