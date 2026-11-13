Azerbaijan boosts agriculture, healthcare and education spending in 2027 budget
Azerbaijan plans to allocate 3.3% of its total state budget expenditure to agriculture in 2027, with funding for the sector set to increase by 258.6 million manats ($152.1 million), or 23.1%, compared with the 2025 budget execution figures.
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