Google to launch AI-powered smart glasses in partnership with Samsung

13 November 2026 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Google will launch its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses on December 10 as part of its collaboration with South Korean technology giant Samsung.

The announcement was made in an official blog post published by Google.

The new smart glasses have been developed in collaboration with fashion eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, as well as Samsung. The devices will be powered by Google's Gemini AI model. Pre-orders opened on November 12.

Consumers will be able to choose from nine different frame designs, with prices starting at $395. The glasses weigh approximately 41 grams and offer up to nine hours of battery life.

The devices are compatible with iPhones, as well as selected Android smartphones manufactured by Google and Samsung.

Equipped with built-in cameras and a voice assistant, the smart glasses offer a range of features, including music playback, navigation, responding to messages and phone calls, and real-time translation.

According to Google, the smart glasses will be available for purchase through retail stores and online platforms starting December 10.