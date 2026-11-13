Azerbaijan turns to World Bank to strengthen financial sector and expand financing [PHOTOS]

13 November 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Aliyar Mammad­yarov, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has met with a World Bank delegation led by Abebe Adugna, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, and Roland Price, Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

According to the Central Bank, the meeting focused on Azerbaijan's current macroeconomic situation, economic growth prospects, the promotion of sustainable finance, expanding financing opportunities and efforts to introduce a risk-based supervisory approach.

The discussions also covered initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience of Azerbaijan's financial sector and potential areas of World Bank support in priority sectors.

Both sides exchanged views on opportunities to expand future cooperation between the Central Bank and the World Bank, including support for financial sector development and the implementation of relevant policy initiatives.