Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye launch Eternity-2026 military exercise [PHOTOS]

13 November 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 computer-assisted command and staff exercise, involving representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, was held in Azerbaijan on November 12.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, the exercise is taking place at the War Games Centre of the Military Management Institute under the National Defence University.

Alongside personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, the exercise involves representatives of the Security Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Facilities.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives for the independence of the three countries, followed by the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev conveyed greetings from Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and wished the participants success in carrying out their assigned tasks.

He noted that more than 200 personnel from the three countries were participating in the exercise.

Following the speeches, participants were briefed on the objectives of the exercise, the assigned tasks and the activities of the relevant state institutions.

The ministry said the regularly conducted exercise aims to improve coordination of joint activities related to the protection of regional economic projects and strategic facilities.

It also seeks to develop participants’ operational and analytical skills in ensuring security during the transportation of natural resources.

The Eternity-2026 computer-assisted command and staff exercise, aimed at strengthening cooperation and facilitating the exchange of experience among the participating countries, will continue until November 20.