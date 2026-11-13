Italian culinary heritage showcased at masterclass in Baku [PHOTOS]

13 November 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A masterclass and culinary demonstration for media representatives was held at The Ritz-Carlton Baku on November 13, showcasing Italy's rich gastronomic heritage and culinary traditions.

The initiative is organised by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation through Italian embassies, consulates and offices of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) worldwide. Its main objectives are to promote Italy's culinary heritage and strengthen the position of Italian food and wine products in international markets.

The event has become part of an annual programme promoting Italy in Azerbaijan, providing an important opportunity to bring the two nations closer through one of the most distinctive aspects of Italian culture: its gastronomic heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Italy's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, highlighted the particular significance of this year's event, following the inclusion of Italian cuisine on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2025.

He noted that this recognition celebrates not only the richness and diversity of Italian culinary traditions but also the values underpinning them. These include the quality of food products, respect for local ingredients and seasonality, sustainability, the transmission of knowledge and skills from one generation to another, and, above all, the tradition of sharing food and gathering around the table.

The ambassador emphasised that Italian cuisine is much more than a gastronomic tradition. It represents national identity, the diversity of the country's regions and agricultural production, as well as the knowledge and expertise developed over generations by producers, family businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises.

He added that the Italian model successfully combines tradition with innovation and shares many common values with Azerbaijani cuisine, particularly its strong connection to local traditions, hospitality and the culture of dining together.

Luca Di Gianfrancesco also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in organising the event.

The special guest was Roberto Cerea, head chef of the three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio restaurant in Brusaporto, Italy.

In his presentation, the renowned Italian chef focused on primo — one of the key courses in traditional Italian dining, featuring dishes such as pasta and risotto.

Following the presentation, guests had the opportunity to observe the preparation of the dishes and learn more about the techniques and traditions behind Italian cuisine.