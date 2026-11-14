Leyla Aliyeva holds key environmental meetings on sidelines of COP31 [PHOTOS]

14 November 2026 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Alyona Aliyeva visited a pavilion established through a joint initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation during the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on November 13.

During the visit, they were briefed on the exhibition stands and projects presented at the pavilion. They also toured several other pavilions at the conference venue.

The idea of establishing the joint pavilion was first proposed during COP29, held in Baku in 2024. The pavilion attracted considerable attention at the time, becoming one of the most visited exhibition spaces at the conference.

The current pavilion showcases the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects through photographs and video materials, covering a wide range of areas, including social development, culture, education, healthcare, reconstruction and restoration, environmental protection and multiculturalism.

Various materials highlighting the activities of both foundations, as well as interactive projects, are also on display.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alyona Aliyeva also visited the Uzbekistan pavilion, designed around the concept "Vineyard: Heritage of the Past, Solutions for Today and Inspiration for the Future."

They were briefed on initiatives and projects related to renewable energy, water resource conservation, biodiversity protection and environmental awareness.

As part of COP31, Leyla Aliyeva also held meetings with senior representatives of international organizations and environmental experts.

During a meeting with Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, WWF's Global Lead for Climate and Energy, the sides discussed joint projects implemented through cooperation between IDEA Public Union and WWF.

These initiatives include protecting the Caucasian leopard and restoring gazelle and European bison populations in their historical habitats in Azerbaijan.

The discussions also covered opportunities to expand cooperation in biodiversity conservation, the recovery of endangered animal populations and the restoration of natural ecosystems.

In addition, Leyla Aliyeva met with other international experts, scientists and representatives of environmental organizations participating in events organized on the initiative of IDEA Public Union within COP31.

The discussions addressed environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea, the impact of climate change on biodiversity, the protection of natural ecosystems, the expansion of scientific research and the exchange of international expertise.