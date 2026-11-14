IRS series expands with five new publications in 2026 [PHOTOS]

14 November 2026 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A presentation ceremony has been held for books published in 2026 as part of the “IRS” series, with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and PASHA Life Insurance OJSC.

The event opened with the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijan's fallen heroes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairman of the Management Board of PASHA Life Insurance OJSC, highlighted the importance of the publications produced over the past year. She stressed the need to introduce Azerbaijan's rich history, cultural heritage and national values to international audiences.

She noted that the company's partnership in such initiatives aims to contribute to the preservation of the country's cultural heritage and its transmission to future generations.

Musa Marjanli, Editor-in-Chief of IRS magazine, spoke about the publication's international activities and ongoing projects. He noted that for many years, IRS has been working under the motto "Azerbaijan. World Heritage" to promote the country's history, culture and realities internationally.

Highlighting that the magazine is published in 22 languages, Marjanli said that presentations held this year in Uzbekistan, Kenya, Belgium and Luxembourg had helped expand the project's international reach.

He also introduced the five new books published in 2026: