Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits gulf of gemlik in Türkiye

14 November 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Sea of Marmara, off the coast of Mudanya district in Türkiye's Bursa province, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The epicentre was located in the Gulf of Gemlik, near the coast of Mudanya. The tremors were also felt in several surrounding areas.

According to AFAD, the earthquake occurred at a distance of 6.42 kilometres from Mudanya, at a depth of 13.65 kilometres.