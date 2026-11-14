Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits gulf of gemlik in Türkiye
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Sea of Marmara, off the coast of Mudanya district in Türkiye's Bursa province, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The epicentre was located in the Gulf of Gemlik, near the coast of Mudanya. The tremors were also felt in several surrounding areas.
According to AFAD, the earthquake occurred at a distance of 6.42 kilometres from Mudanya, at a depth of 13.65 kilometres.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!