Leyla Aliyeva urges international action to protect retreating Caspian Sea [PHOTOS]

13 November 2026 22:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An event titled “A Sea in Retreat: Climate, Nature and People on the Caspian Frontline” was organized in partnership with the IDEA Public Union and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, noted that the declining water level of the Caspian Sea threatens the survival of rare species inhabiting the region, including sturgeons and Caspian seals. She underscored the importance of expanding scientific research, enhancing international cooperation, and pursuing joint action to address the sea’s environmental challenges.

Highlighting the projects implemented by the IDEA Public Union in this field, Leyla Aliyeva mentioned that scientific expeditions have been organized to investigate the causes behind the decline in the Caspian seal population, while fingerlings of various fish species have been released into water bodies to replenish fish stocks.

Leyla Aliyeva also highlighted IDEA’s initiatives aimed at cleaning up the Caspian Sea coastline. It was noted that nearly 7,000 volunteers have joined coastal cleanup campaigns organized since 2011, collecting over 120 tons of waste for recycling. Noting that the future of the Caspian Sea depends on decisions made today, she called for protecting its rich nature for future generations.

Stewart Maginnis, IUCN Deputy Director General, and Dario Liguti, Director of the Sustainable Energy Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), also addressed the opening ceremony.

The following panel discussions featured Caspian research expert at the IDEA Public Union Elnur Safarov, representative of the UK’s University of Leeds Simon Goodman, founder and Executive Director of the Great Whale Conservancy Michael Fishbach, as well as representative of the University of Geneva and Chair of the Caspisnet network Alexandre Hedjazi.

Discussions focused on climatic factors driving the decline in the Caspian Sea’s water level, biodiversity conservation, adapting marine ecosystems to changing conditions, and strengthening regional collaboration.

The event concluded with the screening of a short documentary produced by the IDEA Public Union highlighting the current environmental situation of the Caspian Sea.