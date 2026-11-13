PFL Champion Usman Nurmagomedov sentenced to six months in UAE prison over hotel brawl

13 November 2026 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and Professional Fighters League (PFL) champion Usman Nurmagomedov has been sentenced to six months in prison in the United Arab Emirates over a mass brawl at a hotel in Abu Dhabi.

TASS reported the development, citing a source in local law enforcement agencies.

The incident that led to the fighter's arrest took place on November 11 in the lobby of a hotel on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, Georgian MMA fighter Merab Dvalishvili was giving an interview when Nurmagomedov and several members of his entourage approached him.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show Nurmagomedov slapping Dvalishvili, triggering a mass altercation between the two groups.

Abu Dhabi police said eight people involved in the fight and two others who filmed the incident had been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.