Claude AI suffers major outage as users report problems across US and Europe

13 November 2026 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Claude artificial intelligence platform has experienced a major outage, with users reporting widespread disruptions across several countries.

According to the Downdetector website, users have encountered technical difficulties accessing and using the service.

Reports of disruptions have come from the United States and several European countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic, Croatia, France and the United Kingdom. More than 10,000 complaints were submitted to the platform within less than an hour.

Users have reported difficulties logging into their accounts, as well as problems with the application's functionality.

Claude is an artificial intelligence model developed by US-based company Anthropic. It is designed to perform a wide range of tasks, including text analysis and generation, software development, data processing and other complex intellectual activities.